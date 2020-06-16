Marketing Alliance Inc (MAAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Marketing Alliance stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -0.49. Marketing Alliance has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marketing Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

