Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo Buys 14,412 Shares

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $110,684.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 1,560 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $10,608.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 15,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 15,469 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $144,789.84.

Shares of MRLN stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRLN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

