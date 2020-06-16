Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo Buys 15,000 Shares

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 14,412 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $110,684.16.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lawrence J. Deangelo bought 1,560 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $10,608.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased 15,469 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $144,789.84.

Shares of MRLN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 129,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

