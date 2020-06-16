Matchpool Market Capitalization Reaches $148,740.12 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $148,740.12 and approximately $37.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.15 or 0.05721891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

