Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 207,225 Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.03% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth about $4,772,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. 21,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,007,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

