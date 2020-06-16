Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.87. 139,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,490. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

