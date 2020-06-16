Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 397.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,031,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216,028 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of Castlight Health worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Castlight Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 58.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

