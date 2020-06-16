Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $209.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

MCD traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.32. 5,181,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,609. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

