MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $14,027.25 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $14,027.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

