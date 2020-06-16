Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBSB. TheStreet cut Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.