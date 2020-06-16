Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,700 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $155,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 5,993,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.