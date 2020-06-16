Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $617.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00683573 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005330 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001669 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,911,740 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

