Monero Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $64.63 or 0.00683573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coindeal, Cryptopia and BitBay. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $75.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001669 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,593,691 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Coindeal, Nanex, Poloniex, Coinbe, Binance, Liquid, HitBTC, Graviex, BitBay, Exrates, Bisq, Bithumb, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Coinroom, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Crex24, Exmo, OKEx, B2BX, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Coinut, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Livecoin, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Ovis and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

