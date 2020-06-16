More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Hits $34,268.34

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $34,268.34 and $1,718.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.01844056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00172510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00111353 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

