Mork Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mork Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $24,341,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $7,348,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,905,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,013,368. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.