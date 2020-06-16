Morpheus Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

