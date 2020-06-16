NAGA Price Hits $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. NAGA has a market cap of $2.89 million and $1,358.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

