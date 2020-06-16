Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 784,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

