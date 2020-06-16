NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $390.06 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. NEM has a market capitalization of $390.06 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Coinbe, B2BX, Huobi, Coinsuper, Kryptono, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, Indodax, Binance, Liquid, Bittrex, Kuna, HitBTC, Bithumb, Zaif, Bitbns, Crex24, Iquant, Poloniex, Livecoin, Exrates, Upbit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

