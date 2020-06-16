Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0007

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Newton has a market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.01858541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00173346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110423 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.