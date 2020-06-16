NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.17. 1,687,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

