Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.51. 4,305,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

