Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 70,298,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,550,936. The company has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

