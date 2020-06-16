Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 6,590 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.65 on Tuesday, reaching $409.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.28 and its 200-day moving average is $343.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

