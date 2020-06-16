NPCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,765.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $24,765.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000641 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

