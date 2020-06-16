OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, COSS, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000377 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Coinone, BitBay, Coinnest, B2BX, Ovis, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Iquant, BitForex, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, IDAX, COSS, FCoin, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Exmo, Liqui, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Upbit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Huobi, Crex24, Radar Relay, BigONE, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Binance, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, OKEx, DragonEX, BX Thailand, BitMart, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, IDEX, Hotbit, Zebpay, Braziliex, IDCM, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Poloniex, CoinBene, Tidex, CoinEx, AirSwap, DDEX, GOPAX, TOPBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, TDAX, Livecoin, ABCC, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Ethfinex and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

