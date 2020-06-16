ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,122 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $105,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 9,866,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

