One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.50. 14,884,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,263,140. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

