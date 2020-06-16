Orange (ORA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orange (EPA: ORA) recently:

6/11/2020 – Orange was given a new €12.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.50 ($16.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Orange was given a new €12.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.50 ($16.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Orange was given a new €12.30 ($13.82) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Orange was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Orange was given a new €13.00 ($14.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Orange was given a new €12.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.50 ($16.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Orange was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Orange was given a new €12.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orange stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.29 ($11.56). The stock had a trading volume of 8,427,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.19. Orange SA has a one year low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a one year high of €15.80 ($17.75).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

