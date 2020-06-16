Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,651 Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify alerts:

Spotify stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,092. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.