Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,161 Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,182. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,116.50 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 576,400 shares of company stock worth $23,109,328 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

