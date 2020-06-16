Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 2.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

