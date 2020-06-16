Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $22.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.01. The stock had a trading volume of 876,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,909. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.