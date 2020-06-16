Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 28,592 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,444,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

