Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,093 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 554.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 90.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

Credicorp stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. 397,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $240.88.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

