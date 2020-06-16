Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 56,297 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 3,820,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,538. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

