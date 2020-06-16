Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,065 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,977. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $127.54.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

