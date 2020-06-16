Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,751.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 275,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 82,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 16,846,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303,506. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.