Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $334,000 in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 7,104,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.