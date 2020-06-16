Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $345,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

