Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $402,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 38,872,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,547,594. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

