Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $838,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $319.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $334.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.40.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.