Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Nike accounts for about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,647,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.