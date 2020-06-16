Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,755. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.64.
MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.
In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
