Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,755. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.