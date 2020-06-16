Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $387,000 Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,262.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $4,269,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 22.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $186,811.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,739 shares of company stock worth $19,225,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

ROKU traded up $13.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.81. 16,802,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,839. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

