Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $560,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.45.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,152. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

