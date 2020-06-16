Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.51. 2,511,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.69, a PEG ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $191.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

