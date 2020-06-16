Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 13.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 151,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after buying an additional 227,260 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CONMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CONMED by 12.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. 344,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.