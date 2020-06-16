Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 1,371,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

