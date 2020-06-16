Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,800 Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $1,244,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,103,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,120,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.09. The stock had a trading volume of 271,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $499.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.48.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.